ZEASN Appoints Mike Duin as VP Global Marketing & Communications

ROTTERDAM—TV OS provider ZEASN has appointed former Roku executive Mike Duin as vice president of global marketing and communications.

With 20 plus years of experience in international leadership roles, Duin will work to expand the company's marketing and communications efforts and will join ZEASN's Global Strategy Committee.

The appointment follows recent acquisitions of Foxxum GmbH, a provider of innovative CTV solutions, and rlaxx TV GmbH, an international AVOD/FAST streaming service.

"Mike brings invaluable expertise in scaling and profiling tech companies globally," said Jason He, CEO of ZEASN. "fter merging ZEASN and Foxxum, we have a bright future ahead of us, where we combine the best of both worlds in Whale OS 4. This is the latest version of our TV OS, which makes it even easier for consumers to find and watch great entertainment. The time is right for us to build awareness and preference with consumers."

Most recently, Duin was director of communications at Roku, where he led international communications for the TV platform. Before his role at Roku, Duin held various marketing and communications leadership roles at tech companies Belkin and Cisco.

"As streaming is becoming the dominant form of TV distribution, many tech companies compete to become the platform of choice for consumers. ZEASN is uniquely positioned, with global presence and 90+ million TVs powered by its easy-to-use Smart TV OS. It is an amazing opportunity for me to shape and deliver the ZEASN story to partners, advertisers, and consumers globally," said Mike Duin, vice president of global marketing and communications at ZEASN.

ZEASN has been offering its Whale OS streaming technologies since 2011. ZEASN partners with leading content providers such as Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, Globoplay, and DAZN as well as TV brands like Philips, TCL, and Sharp.