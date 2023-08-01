ZEASN Acquires Foxxum and rlaxx TV

SINGAPORE—ZEASN Technology Private Ltd, a provider of solutions and services for smart homes, has announced deals to acquire Foxxum GmbH, a provider of innovative CTV solutions, and rlaxx TV GmbH, an international AVOD/FAST streaming service. Financial terms of the deals were not disclosed.

The combination of the three companies will position ZEASN as the leading independent provider of CTV operating systems (OS) and AVOD/FAST products with an installed base of 85 million CTVs worldwide and an AVOD/FAST service accessible on 1.2 billion devices in 27 countries. The combined companies will also be able to offer a powerful and extensive platform for content distribution and monetization of user engagement, ZEASN reported.

The combined technologies and capabilities of the three companies will be shown during IBC2023 in Amsterdam from September 15th to 18th, 2023.

"We are delighted to welcome the talented teams from Foxxum and rlaxx TV to the global ZEASN family operating now in Europe, China, India, and North America to serve our customers globally," says Jason He, CEO of ZEASN. "Their expertise and market position, combined with our existing capabilities, will propel us to new heights in the CTV industry. Together, we will redefine the CTV landscape, offer a compelling alternative, and deliver world-class experiences for viewers. This is a significant step in preparing our company for a future IPO."

"The combination of three strong companies will accelerate our strategy to form the leading independent player that our customers have long demanded," says Ronny Lutzi, CEO of Foxxum and rlaxx TV. "From day one, we are poised to swiftly outpace other independent players, surpassing them not merely in sheer installation numbers, but also through our industry expertise.With solid support from the global TV supply chain, we aim to position ourselves at eye level with industry giants like Google TV and Roku. I am extremely excited to merge our efforts with ZEASN. It feels like two parties have found the perfect match."

As part of the integration process, ZEASN’s Whale OS 3 and Foxxum OS 4 operating systems will be merged into the new Whale OS 4.

The companies are predicting that the creation of Whale OS 4 will lead to accelerated growth and plans to grow from the combined installed base to over 200 million within 3 to 5 years. Additionally, the acquisition of Foxxum significantly expands the app portfolio of Whale OS 4.

Combined with ZEASN's AI-enabled algorithms, data tracking tools, and personalized recommendations, Whale OS 4 intelligently curates content tailored to individual preferences. This empowers viewers to explore and enjoy new and exciting streaming options while enabling advertisers to effectively reach their desired audience.

The global streaming service, rlaxx TV, will be integrated with ZEASN's streaming service, Whale Live, to create an even more captivating platform. The merged services will continue to operate under the name rlaxx TV, offering a wide variety of appealing content to viewers worldwide.

ZEASN reported that all Foxxum and rlaxx TV executives will remain on board, assuming leadership positions within the newly formed group.

In addition, the current shareholders of both Foxxum and rlaxx TV assumed shareholder positions in the group, underscoring their confidence in the combined entities' strategic direction and immense potential, the companies said.