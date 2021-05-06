YouTube TV Now Available on PlayStation 5
vMVPD platform adds to where consumers can access it
SAN BRUNO, Calif.—YouTube TV is getting in on the PlayStation 5 craze, as the popular vMVPD service is now available on the new gaming platform.
The news came with little fanfare, however, as Android Police was among the first to notice that PS5 was simply added to Google’s list of compatible devices.
YouTube TV had been previously compatible with PlayStation 4 as well as the other major gaming console, Xbox. This is in addition, of course, to the smart TVs, Chromecast and other streaming devices that currently support YouTube TV.
The addition of PlayStation 5 comes as YouTube TV is actually in a dispute with Roku, which previously announced that it was removing YouTube TV from its channel store, preventing new subscribers from accessing it on Roku devices; existing subscribers can continue to access YouTube TV on Roku.
