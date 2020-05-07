YouTube TV Adding More ViacomCBS Channels Through New Deal

NEW YORK—ViacomCBS and Google have come to terms on a multi-year distribution agreement that will see Google’s YouTube TV vMVPD service continue to carry ViacomCBS channels.

The deal will not only continue to provide YouTube TV subscribers with CBS broadcast stations, CBS Sports Network, Pop TV, Smithsonian Channel and The CW—as well as access to ViacomCBS’ premium subscription services, like Showtime—it also adds 14 new channels to the service.

New channels include BET, CMT, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, TV Land and VH1, all of which will launch this summer. BET Her, MTV2, Nick Jr., NickToons, TeenNick and MTV Classic will launch on YouTube TV on a later, currently unspecified date.

An extended partnership on the broader YouTube platforms is also part of the agreement.

“We’re excited to launch ViacomCBS’ portfolio on YouTube TV this summer,” said Lori Conkling, global head of partnerships at YouTube TV. “Our expanded partnership delivers on our promise to offer a premium portfolio of content to our YouTube TV subscribers, as well as across the YouTube platforms.”

Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed. There was also no word on whether this would lead to an increase in price for the YouTube TV service.