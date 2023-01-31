YouTube Brings Back It’s Super Bowl Ad Channel

SAN BRUNO, Calif.—YouTube has brought back the YouTube AdBlitz (opens in new tab) channel that streams advertisements or teasers for ads that will air this February during Super Bowl LVII.

Super Bowl ads have long been one of the big attractions of the game, with one survey from Kantar finding that 72% of those who plan to watch the game will watch or rewatch at least some football commercials before or after the game.

The AdBlitz channel is now in its 16th year, YouTube reported.

“Partnering together for YouTube on AdBlitz will provide fans with all the great advertising from the game, including direct access to the NFL spot, including teasers and behind-the-scenes content,” explained Blake Stuchin, vice president of NFL Digital Media Business Development.

YouTube also reported that it has teamed up with NFL Media to bring audiences the wackiest plays, biggest bloopers, and laugh-out-loud moments of the season with the comedic highlights series, NFL Follies.

“From highlights and game recaps, to exclusive original series, our partnership with YouTube continues to deepen,” added Stuchin. “Every year, we look for innovative ways to excite and entertain our fans around the Super Bowl. Partnering together for YouTube on AdBlitz will provide fans with all the great advertising from the game, including direct access to the NFL spot, including teasers and behind-the-scenes content.”

You can already watch the first teasers and commercials on the AdBlitz channel right now, and be sure to check out the NFL’s own Super Bowl in-game spot on AdBlitz shortly.

AdBlitz extends the life of Super Bowl campaigns for brands like TurboTax who have uploaded their Super Bowl teasers to AdBlitz. According to Pixability, a YouTube brand suitability and insights partner, AdBlitz brands get more YouTube views and engagements (including likes, dislikes, and comments) on their content than those who ran only on TV.