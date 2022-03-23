YouTube Adds Free Streaming of Full Seasons of TV Shows

SAN BRUNO, Calif.—YouTube has massively expanded the availability of TV programming on its streaming platform with the launch of full seasons of popular TV shows. The shows can be viewed on YouTube for free with ads.

The launch means that users can stream nearly 4,000 episodes of such TV shows as “Hell’s Kitchen,” “Andromeda,” and “Heartland.”

The offering of full seasons of TV shows builds on YouTube’s expanded movie lineup, which has over 1,500 movies available to stream for free with ads from Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution, Warner Bros., Paramount Pictures, Lionsgate, FilmRise, and other companies.

U.S. users can access these movies and shows and up to 100 new titles each week on web browsers, mobile devices, and most connected TVs via the YouTube on TV app, the streaming platform reported in its YouTube blog.

According to Nielsen, YouTube reached over 135 million people on connected TVs in the U.S. in December 2021.