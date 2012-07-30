Young Broadcasting Promotes Bob Peterson to VP of Station Operations

NASHVILLE, TENN.: Young Broadcasting announced that television industry veteran Bob Peterson has been promoted to vice president of station operations for the broadcast group. His appointment is effective immediately and he’ll be based in Nashville. Peterson will report to Deborah McDermott, president of Young Broadcasting, who made the announcement.



Peterson has more than 30 years of experience as a broadcast television manager leading local stations and managing group projects across multiple stations, as well as overseeing major group retransmission agreements and capital investment planning. Since 2006 he has served as both vice president of business development for Young Broadcasting, and vice president and general manager of WRIC-TV, the group’s station in Richmond, Va. He was appointed to the latter position in 2004.



Prior to his time at WRIC-TV, Peterson spent 13 years as vice president and general manager at WTEN-TV, Young Broadcasting’s Albany, N.Y., station. Before that, he worked at WTEN-TV as the business manager and program manager. Peterson also has held positions with WPRI-TV and Outlet Broadcasting, Inc.





