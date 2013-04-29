Yomiuri TV Upgrades Workflow to Grass Valley File-Based Solution

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIF.— Yomiuri TV, a broadcaster in the Kansai region of Japan, has selected Grass Valley to replace its tape-based linear editing workflow, including content management and archive systems, and send to playout, with a new file-based solution.



The Grass Valley system includes: K2 Summit 3G production clients which connect directly to a K2 SAN server configuration, GV Stratus nonlinear production toolset for file based workflows and a series of Grass Valley editing workstations with Storm 3G Elite I/O interfaces, which support Yomiuri TV’s existing Edius editing software, enabling real-time multiformat editing in standard definition and HD. The editing workstations with comprise a turn-key solution which has storage and power supply redundancy.



“We wanted to find a cost-effective and future-proofed solution which would allow us close integration across our systems, end-to-end from editing to playout,” said Tsutomu Okazaki, technical manager, engineering operations division, Yomiuri Telecasting Corporation. “Our pre-existing Grass Valley Edius editing software offers great features for news production, such as real-time performance, better format support, easy operation and high stability.”



Okazaki added, “Many of the large broadcasters in the Asia Pacific region are still using tape-based systems, and yet the cost of a file-based network is almost half compared to a linear editing system,” said Stephen Wong, Senior Vice President APAC, Grass Valley. “This deployment will enable Yomiuri TV to edit simultaneously with other key workflows and vastly increase its effectiveness across the entire content creation and delivery process.”



GV Stratus incorporates tools from content management to integration of the industry-leading Edius editor, offering custom metadata features and fast turn-around of content. For Yomiuri TV, GV Stratus provides multi-channel, managed ingest to the Edius-based editing environment, an example of how the software can be integrated.



