Yangquan TV’s Cobalt-Equipped 4K OB Truck Meets Demand for Higher-Res Sports Coverage

YANG QUAN CITY, China—Yangquan TV, a government-run broadcaster, has rolled out a new outside broadcast (OB) truck optimized for 4K to meet the growing appetite among viewers for higher resolution sports coverage.

The truck, outfitted with a complement of Cobalt Digital 12G and HD openGear modules, will help enhance how viewers engage with sports programming, said Mr. Hu li, general engineer at Yangquan TV.



“The migration from 1080i HD transmission and acquisition to 4K and 3G HD is starting to gain traction all over China,” he said. “Cobalt’s solutions brought us the latest advances in these technologies for enhanced resolution, which leads to an elevated entertainment experience for our viewers and ultimately attracts better advertising prospects.”

The new OB truck uses Cobalt’s 9971-MV18 expandable UHD multiviewers for flexible 4K monitoring. It also relies on the company’s 9904-UDX-4K up and down converter. The device is a next-generation advanced scaler/frame synchronizer for the openGear platform, offering simultaneous HDR and SDR production from a single path. This approach offers operators a dynamic means to map HDR color space onto an SDR color space.

The truck also used Cobalt’s 9915DA quad-channel multirate reclocking distribution amplifier (DA) for crosspoint routing up to 16 DA outputs.

“We conducted a thorough evaluation of competing solutions for these significant projects and found Cobalt’s products provided the perfect solutions for us, both in the 4K truck and in the news studio,” said Mr. Hu li. “The 12G system in the truck addresses all the requirements of 4K production and is even compatible with legacy HD formats through the company’s up/down/cross conversion solutions.”

Yangquan TV tapped Cobalt solutions to migrate to 3G in its new news studio, which went on air at the end of last year.

The broadcaster installed Cobalt’s 9902-2UDX 3G/HD/SD-SDI dual-channel up-down-cross converter/frame sync/audio embed/de-embed in the studio as well as the 9903 universal format converter, and the 9910DA-AV analog video distribution amplifier.