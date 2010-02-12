Yamaha announces updated M7CL console
Yamaha Commercial Audio Systems has added the M7CL-48ES to its M7CL digital console product line. This new version of the M7CL features a new I/O interface, the SB168-ES remote stage box, which connects to the control surface via a single Cat 5 cable. The new console will also feature a built-in EtherSound interface with a third port for PC control and monitoring, eight omni ins (mic/line), eight omni outs and three MY card slots. The M7CL-48ES supports up to three SB168-ES stage boxes and, like the M7CL-48, can mix up to 48 mono plus four stereo inputs to 16 mix buses, eight matrix outs, stereo and mono outputs. The new stage box quick setup feature provides plug-and-play connection of up to three SB168-ES units.
Using a full complement of SB168-ES stage boxes creates a 48-in, 24-out architecture with remotely controllable mic preamps. Using the onboard omni I/Os brings the number of mixable channels to 56, with 27 outputs. Unsurprisingly, the M7CL-48ES is physically laid out much the same as its sister models, so experienced M7CL users will be immediately comfortable.
With the built-in EtherSound interface, the M7CL-48ES gains all the benefits of a digital network infrastructure while allowing the card slots to be used for other purposes, such as personal monitoring systems and recording outputs.
The new M7CL-48ES console runs the same software as other M7CL versions, ensuring direct file compatibility. Yamaha is also finalizing new Version 3 software updates, which will include direct sends on fader access from the M7CL knobs in sends on fader mode and sends on fader in M7CL Editor; new recall safe parameters (input patch, output patch, direct out patch, insert out patch); and inclusion of VCM effects (Comp 276/276s, Comp 260/260s, Open Deck, EQ601). Additionally, omni in Channels 1-8 can be used for talkback. Other new features include onboard analog insertion via omni I/O and added output port delay for each EtherSound output.
The new Yamaha M7CL-48ES console consumes 50 percent less power than its predecessor (150W vs. 300W) and is scheduled to ship in spring 2010.
