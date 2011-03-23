Yamaha Announces LS9 Console iPad App



New York—Yamaha Commercial Audio Systems has announced a new iPad app, StageMix for the Yamaha LS9 digital audio console, which will debut in April.



Similar to the iPad app launched last fall for the Yamaha M7CL console, StageMix is an application for the Apple iPad that allows remote control of LS9 mix functions via a graphic interface from anywhere within wireless range. The application enables the engineer to set up monitor mixes from a performer’s position on stage directly controlling mix parameters via the iPad. To run StageMix on an iPad, a wireless connection from the iPad to a WiFi access point and an Ethernet connection from the WiFi access point to the LS9 is required.



Yamaha LS9 controllable parameters scheduled to be implemented in StageMix are Sends on Faders, Input Channel Faders, Input Channel On/Off, Input Channel Parametric EQs, Input Channel Cue, Mix Master Faders, Mix Bus On/Off, Mix Bus Parametric EQs and GEQ’s, Mix Bus Cue, Last Cue/Mix Cue Mode, and Clear All Cues. Display only parameters implemented are Input Channel Names, Input Channel Meters, Mix/Matrix Bus Names, Mix Bus Meters, EQ Input Meter, and EQ Output Meter.



“With the success of Apple’s iPad and its wide use in audio production, as well as how well-received StageMix has been for the M7CL console, the new app for the LS9 was the next logical step,” states mixer product manager Kevin Kimmel.



The StageMix iPad app will be available free of charge via download at the Apple iTunes Store in April.



-- Pro Sound News



