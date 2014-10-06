Yahoo Selects Rovi Music Metadata

SANTA CLARA, CALIF. — Rovi Corp. said recently that Yahoo has licensed Rovi Music, the company’s music database of information, editorial and multimedia content. Under the terms of the agreement, Yahoo may use Rovi Music enterprise wide including within its music services, search offerings, and developer APIs. Used worldwide to drive music discovery, consumption and commerce across multiple platforms, Rovi Music covers more than 3.3 million album releases and 30 million tracks.



Rovi Music allows online stores, portals, social networking sites, and application developers to differentiate their offerings and drive content consumption and enjoyment. With music metadata covering millions of album releases and tracks worldwide, Rovi Music features popular hits and classical masterpieces to minor works and cult favorites. In addition to detailed facts about songs, albums and artists, Rovi Music includes original reviews and biographies written by subject-matter experts, as well as cover art, artist photos, song samples, music videos and links to relevant social media content. Rovi Music is available via FTP and APIs.

