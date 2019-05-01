Yahoo Fantasy Football App Adds NFL Game Live Streams

NEW YORK—Some fans care almost as much (if not more) about their fantasy football team’s score as their actual favorite team each NFL Sunday, so Verizon and Yahoo Sports are creating a one-stop spot for these fans to enjoy NFL action.

During Verizon Media’s 2019 NewFront presentation on April 30 it was announced that Yahoo Sports has extended its NFL streaming rights to its Yahoo Fantasy Football mobile app. Starting with the 2019-2020 season, fans can watch for free and unauthenticated all local and primetime games through the app. Yahoo Sports previously streamed games just through its Yahoo Sports app.

Sam Darnold, New York Jets’ quarterback and potential key subject of fan’s attention through the Yahoo Fantasy Football app, made the announcement with Yahoo Sports Fantasy Football expert Liz Loza during the NewFront presentation.