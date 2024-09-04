Xperi Announces Expansion of Powered by TiVo Smart TVs in Europe

SAN JOSE, Calif.—Xperi announced today that since launching Powered by TiVo earlier this year, the smart TV platform now spans 17 brands, including Bush, Daewoo, Digihome, Panasonic, Sharp, Telefunken, and Vestel and is available in 15 European countries with a target of two million active devices in European homes by the end of the year.

“TiVo has always been at the forefront of innovation, and the recently-launched smart TVs are no exception,” said Jon Kirchner, CEO of Xperi. “We pride ourselves on understanding the end-user better than others and are leveraging those insights to help partners provide a more user-centric TV model. We’re excited to bring enhanced TV experiences to consumers around the world.”

The range of TVs carrying Powered by TiVo encompasses various sizes, from compact 24-inch models to expansive 75-inch displays with 4K/HDR support. Xperi says its Powered by TiVo platform can ”seamlessly aggregate content from various streaming services, linear TV channels and sports content, allowing consumers to organize and access their favorite shows, movies, and live events in a centralized hub. The platform supports a wide range of popular streaming services, providing consumers with access to a vast library of free and paid content.”

Xperi CEO Jon Kirchner said recently that Powered by TiVo smart TVs will be available for retail in the U.S. later this year.

During IFA 2024, TiVo will showcase the OS platform across six of its already available OEM partners.