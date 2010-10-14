Xilinx unveils FPGA development platform for real-time 3-D TV broadcast equipment development

Xilinx announced a new development platform at IBC2010 for engineers working to meet the demand for 3-D TV broadcast and other HD video applications.



The Xilinx Spartan-6 FPGA Broadcast Connectivity Kit and Broadcast Processing Engine IP core enable broadcast system designers to build full systems to drive the high-speed transmission and real-time processing of video in a full range of professional broadcast applications, including cameras, switchers, routers, encoders, monitors and cinema projectors.



The low-cost field-programmable gate array (FPGA) implementation of triple-rate SDI (SD, HD, 3G) and other interfaces, along with real-time video processing, gives designers the ability to focus on product differentiation throughout the design cycle and into production in the face of constantly evolving standards and demands on performance.