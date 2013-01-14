XenData Provides LTO-6 Support for Archive Appliances, Servers

WALNUT CREEK, CALIF.– XenData now offers support for LTO-6, as well as more storage capacity per tape cartridge and faster transfer speeds.



The XenData portfolio of linear tape open archive appliances and servers, the SX-10 and SX-500 Series, now work with LTO-6 drives and tape libraries from manufacturers including HP, IBM, Oracle, Qualstar, Quantum, Spectra Logic and Tandberg Data.



The SX-10 and SX-500 manage both disk and LTO storage, providing a network attached storage architecture; presenting video assets within a standard file/folder structure accessible over a network. They offer compatibility with most media asset management applications and video editing systems and other media and entertainment industry applications.



Cartridge native capacity increases from 1.5 TB to 2.5 TB, with a single LTO-6 cartridge now able to hold over 100 hours of high definition recorded at 50 Mb/s or over 50 hours at 100 Mb/s, and transfer rates increase from 140 MBytes/s to 160 MBytes/s with the LTO-6.



LTO-6 drives are read/write compatible with LTO-5 cartridges and read-only compatible with LTO-4 cartridges.



The availability of LTO-6 provides reliable storage with a 30-year cartridge lifetime, which scales to multiple petabytes.



“XenData’s support for this latest LTO generation means that archive system cost per terabyte is further reduced,” said Mark Broadbent, XenData co-founder and chief technology officer.



