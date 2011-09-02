XenData collaborates with Harmonic for media archiving and storage

Addressing the numerous customers of both companies’ products, at IBC 2011 XenData, a provider of data tape-based digital video archive solutions, will unveil a new interface between the range of XenData archive server solutions and Harmonic’s Media Application Server (MAS) and ProXplore. XenData and Harmonic have been working closely on development of the new interface, which extends the capabilities of Harmonic MAS (via standard browsers for easy deployment and administration) to include management of archiving to and restoring from robotic LTO tape libraries that scale to multiple petabytes.

The new interface is compatible with Harmonic’s Media Application Server version 3.4 and the full range of XenData’s archive server solutions, including X64 Edition software, XenData6 Server software and the XenData range of SX-Archive Servers. The archive and restore list is managed by the Harmonic MAS but executed by the XenData archive system which initiates FTP transfers between the LTO archive and Harmonic’s MediaGrid, Spectrum or MediaDeck servers. Video assets are archived and written to LTO cartridges by the XenData system, then archive location information is passed back to the MAS, which updates the metadata for that asset.

The integrated system will be shown on the Harmonic booth (Hall 1, Stand 1.B20) at IBC 2011 in Amsterdam. XenData will also be exhibiting other digital video archive solutions at stand 7.47.