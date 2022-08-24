XenData Announces the CX-10 Plus

WALNUT CREEK, Calif.—Data storage provider XenData has announced the CX-10 Plus, a cloud archive appliance with local backup to LTO data tape.

The appliance connects to a local network and provides a fast gateway to unlimited cloud object storage, the company explained. Content written to the cloud is mirrored to LTO data cartridges creating a local backup copy for greatly enhanced data protection. This saves money as it is an alternative to paying for geo-replication from the cloud provider. And if there is a need to move to a different cloud provider, files can be restored from the LTO backup, avoiding expensive egress fees.

“The CX-10 Plus has two key benefits,” explained Dr. Phil Storey, XenData CEO. “Creating a local synchronized copy of every file written to the cloud gives peace of mind. And the Appliance easily pays for itself by minimizing cloud storage fees.”

The appliance is optimized for media archives allowing users to play video files directly from the cloud. Furthermore, it has proven integration with many complementary media applications including media asset management systems. It provides a fast connection to cloud object storage by using multi-threaded archive and restore operations, even when transferring a single large video file, the company said.

The CX-10 Plus supports multiple clouds including Amazon Web Services S3, Azure blob storage, Wasabi S3 and Seagate Lyve object storage. It supports multiple cloud storage tiers including AWS Glacier Flexible Retrieval and Deep Glacier and Azure Hot, Cool and Archive tiers.

Content written to the cloud is mirrored to LTO data cartridges creating a local backup copy. The Appliance manages up to two external LTO drives or an LTO autoloader and it includes a 14 TB disk cache which is used to implement the LTO backup, as follows:

All archived files are first written to the CX-10 Plus internal 14 TB disk cache from where they are immediately uploaded to the designated cloud storage.

The archived files are retained on the cache for a defined retention period, typically a day.

Every few hours the files are synchronized to LTO creating a mirror copy of the file-folder structure that has been archived to the cloud.

The CX-10 Plus will be available in September 2022. Prices start at $11,950, excluding the managed LTO drive or autoloader.