XenData Announces New Archive Servers



XenData, a Walnut Creek, Calif.-based provider of digital video archiving systems, has launched a new line of servers for archiving content to high-capacity LTO-5 data tape.



The SX Archives series of servers are available in six models and all run the company’s X64 Edition software. The units are all supplied in 2RU rackmount configurations and provide a file system interface which works with 1 Gbps or 10 Gbps Ethernet connectivity. The servers can manage from 60 TB to more than a Petabyte of data.



The new archive servers are configurable to manage many LTO data tape libraries, including systems from Dell, Hewlett Packard, IBM, Oracle/Storagetek, Quantum, Sony and Spectra Logic. Installation and on-site training is available from XenData. After installation, Hewlett Packard will handle onsite hardware support.



More information is available at the company’s Web site, www.xendata.com.



