ESPN to Stream X Games in Live VR

MINNEAPOLIS—For the first time ever, ESPN’s X Games, in collaboration with Samsung Electronics, will bring selected live events to fans in immersive virtual reality at the inaugural X Games Minneapolis, July 13-16. Three X Games disciplines—Skateboard Vert, BMX Street and Skateboard Street Amateurs—will be streamed live exclusively to 48 countries on Samsung Gear VR through the Samsung VR app.

The three featured X Games events will be shot on 360-degree camera systems to create a fully produced, multicamera live stream experience that includes real-time graphics, X Games talent and feature segments integrated into Samsung VR. ESPN and Samsung are working with Digital Domain, an industry-leading VR production company, to let fans experience the X Games like never before, with views of each event that put them into the action in Minneapolis no matter where they are across the globe.

“X Games has always been a laboratory for innovation and progression, both for the world’s top action sports athletes and for ESPN’s production of events and use of technology,” said Tim Reed, vice president, ESPN X Games. “We are always pushing to create new and better ways for fans to experience and interact with X Games. Working with Samsung to produce these three great events for Gear VR is an awesome example of that.”

The BMX Street and Skateboard Vert events also will be produced in 2D for ESPN’s global television feed and its international syndication partners, as well as for highlights on ABC.

Live VR streaming will begin at 6:45 p.m. ET on Thursday, July 13 and start at 6:00 p.m. ET on Friday and Saturday, July 14 & 15.