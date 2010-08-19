WYFF-TV Wins TV South Carolina Station of the Year

GREENVILLE, S.C.: WYFF-TV has been tapped as the TV Station of the Year by the South Carolina Broadcasters Association for the third consecutive year. WYFF is the Hearst-owned NBC affiliate in market No. 103. The honor was announced at the SBCA dinner Aug. 14.



WYFF has won SCBA’s TV Station of the Year honor 11 times now since the award's inception in 1973. The station was recognized for “overall excellence and for contributions to the local community and the broadcasting industry in South Carolina,” it said on its Web site.



Michael Cogdill of WYFF was also honored as Anchor of the Year. WYFF meteorologist, John Cesserich, was named Television Personality of the Year for his “John on the Road” series. WYFF’s national Peabody-winning “Chronicle: Paul’s Gift,” was recognized with the Local Programming and Richard M. Uray Service Project of the Year awards. WYFF said it also took first-place honors in the News-Series category for “Pay it Forward.”