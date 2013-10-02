WXXV Launches Local News Broadcast with DBI NewsBank

GAINESVILLE, FLA.— WXXV-TV, the Morris Network Fox and NBC affiliate in Gulfport, Miss., has added local news to its lineup using DBI’s NewsBank Automated News System.



WXXV, which currently broadcasts Fox and NBC network programming, has also begun airing two daily local newscasts.



DBI’s NewsBank Automated Newsroom system provides WXXV with a bi-directional MOS interface that facilitates communication with WXXV’s ENPS newsroom computer system. NewsBank provides a native digital interchange with WXXV's network news delivery services to allow transfers of files over a network directly to the NewsBank Servers.



NewsBank’s networked system provides a complete editing workflow that streamlines the news- gathering-to-air process. NewsBank enables WXXV journalists to retrieve material, edit and store news stories at their desktop computers, provided with the system. Additionally, DBI provided two field editors so that stories can be captured and edited remotely before transferring to the station. Although NewsBank accommodates most craft editors, Adobe Premiere CS6 editors were selected by WXXV and included as part of the solution.



With NewsBank, operators are able to schedule and air newscasts instantaneously at the push of a button. Last second changes and triggers are made from ENPS and reflected immediately in the NewsBank playout schedule.