WXXI Selects Grass Valley Cameras for Upgraded Studios

MONTREAL—Rochester N.Y. PBS affiliate WXXI TV has bought nine Grass Valley LDX 82 Flex cameras as part of a recent upgrade to its two production studios. The station has long utilized Grass Valley’s server-based solutions and opted to extend the partnership further when rebuilding its two production studios.

According to Grass, the cameras offer the best sensitivity in all HD formats, including 1080p and a wide color gamut. The LDX 82’s leverage GV’s patented Xensium-FT CMOS imager which allows for better sensitivity, higher resolution and XDR (Extended Dynamic Range) operations with a full 15 F-stops. LDX 82 Series cameras are compatible with the XCU Elite camera base station which features a unique cradle. The cradle can be pre-mounted and pre-wired in the rack, making a secure mechanical and electrical connection, and automatically memorizing all the configuration settings of the production environment, permitting the XCU base station to easily slide in and out whenever needed.

For increased flexibility, WXXI TV also chose to enhance its new studios with Grass Valley’s RefleX SuperXpander Kit which acts as a large lens adapter to covert handheld cameras into studio-ready production systems.