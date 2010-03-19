WTTV-TV Picks Up High School Sports

BLOOMINGTON, IND.: WTTV-TV, the CW affiliate for the Indianapolis market, has picked up the rights to area high school sporting events, local media reports say. The Tribune-owned station signed a three-year contract with the Indiana High School Athletic Association this month to broadcast state championship sporting events. IHSAA events were previously carried on limited cable channels. The organization is working with TV stations around the state to create its own Indiana High School Athletic Association Championship Television Network.



WTTV will carry 21 championship games. Baseball, boys and girls basketball, football and volleyball will be featured live, while soccer, softball, wrestling, swimming and diving will be taped and televised. The Evansville Courier & Press has more details.



Several stations across the country have increased coverage of high school sports with multicast channels, but WKOW-TV in Madison, Wis., last week went a step further. The ABC affiliate announced coverage of the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association High School Boys and Girls Hockey and Basketball Tournament Championships in HD. (See “WKOW-TV Debuts High School Sports in HD”) The telecasts started March 6 and will progress through the end of the month. -- Deborah D. McAdams