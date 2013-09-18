WRAL-TV to Debut Multiplatform, Social, Interactive Sports Doc

RALEIGH, N.C.— WRAL-TV is breaking ground again, this time, local programming. The station—first on the air in HD and a Mobile Emergency Alert System signal—is premiering an interactive, social media, multiplatform sports documentary examining “the multi-billion dollar industry of big-time college sports, the influence of money on the game, and whether reforms are needed to protect the integrity of our major academic institutions.” The multifaceted program premieres Tuesday, Sept 24 at 6:30 p.m. ET.



The two-hour “social TV event” will be broadcast on WRAL-TV, the 99.9FM Fan sports radio program, and live-streamed on WRALSportsfan.com, where users will also have a second-screen experience including interactive polling and live twitter conversations.”



WRAL describes “College $ports: #missionormoney” as an “interactive program designed for viewers to participate on Twitter and Facebook using the hashtag #missionormoney.”



“With this documentary, we are experimenting with social ratings to better understand the impact of social TV and second screen applications,” said am Matheny, Capitol Broadcasting Co.’s vice president of Policy and Innovation. “We believe this to be an emerging currency for broadcasters.”



The program will stream live at www.wralsportsfan.com/missionormoneyor locally on WRAL2, over-the-air on 5.2 or Time Warner Cable Digital Ch. 106.



