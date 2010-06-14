WPT selects Calrec Zeta console for new HD production truck

Wisconsin Public Television (WPT) has selected Calrec Audio's Zeta mixing console for a new mobile production facility due to be delivered this summer.

The 40-fader, 108-channel console will enable the public television station's new HD mobile production facility, being built by L-3 Communications with integration services from By Request Communications, to deliver 42 stereo and 24 mono channels of audio.

Based on the company's Alpha console, the Zeta offers resilience, sound quality and a high level of features in a compact digital console. The console is intuitive to operate and engineered for built-in reliability, with features, such as hot-swappable cards and panels, as well as intelligent redundancy on all system-critical elements.