WorldNow Signs 16 TV Stations
NEW YORK: WorldNow said they’ve signed two new broadcast groups--Grant Broadcasting and West Virginia Media Holding--adding 18 sites to their list of customers. Both station groups will use WorldNow’s Web, mobile and video publishing platforms for their group of sites. In addition, both groups will leverage WorldNow’s local sales training, programs and national advertising sales network.
Grant Broadcasting Stations:
WAMY, Huntsville-Decatur-Florence, Ala.
WWCW, Roanoke-Lynchburg, Va.
WFXR, Roanoke-Lynchburg
WZDX, Huntsville-Decatur-Florence
KLJB, Davenport-Rock Island, Iowa-Moline, Ill.
KGCW, Davenport-Rock Island-Moline
WLAX, La Crosse-Eau Claire, Wis.
WEUX, La Crosse-Eau Claire
West Virginia Media Stations:
WOWK, Charleston-Huntington, W.V.
WBOY, Clarksburg-Morgantown, W.V.
WVMH, Clarksburg-Morgantown
WVNS, Beckley-Bluefied, W.V.
WVTV, Beckley-Bluefield
WTRF, Wheeling, WV-Steubenville, Ohio
MyFoxOV, Wheeling, WV-Steubenville
WTRFABC, Wheeling, WV-Steubenville
and...
West Virginia Illustrated
The State Journal
WorldNow provides online and mobile publishing for more than 400 local media outlets belonging to Allbritton, CBS Local Digital Media, Cox, Davis TV Dispatch, Fisher, Gray, Hoak, Quincy, Raycom and others.
