World Ski Championships Use TVU Networks for Live Coverage

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CALIF. – TVU Networks, a Mountain View, Calif.-based provider of mobile IP newsgathering technologies, provided their TVUPack IP video transmission technology to broadcasters to deliver live coverage from the recent 2015 FIS Alpine World Ski Championships in Vail, Colo.

TVU Networks provided back-up equipment and TVU personnel support. They also deployed additional bandwidth networks, such as private wireless hotspots and MIMO microwave mesh, which supports transmission over cellular and MIMO networks in challenging bandwidth environments, for high level transmission reliability.

“Often times, the ability to go live from the mountain can be limited by the terrain or challenging bandwidth environments,” said Terry Michaud, broadcast engineer for TV8. “However, TVUPack performed beautifully wherever we used it to go live – regardless of location of our shoot.”