World Cup broadcasts in Europe get Sensio 3-D treatment

3-D processing technology from Sensio technologies will be used by international host broadcaster HBS inside encoders made by International Datacasting Corporation (IDC) at various venues during the World Cup to bring the action to European homes with 3-D receivers and digital theaters. Eight such encoders have been rented by HBS for use during the monthlong tournament.

The IDC Pro Cinema 3-D Live Encoder and Decoder (with Sensio 3-D technology onboard) supports both 2-D and 3-D live and pre-recorded events, offering theaters and other venues increased revenue opportunities via alternative content programming.

Sensio's patent-pending 3-D processing scheme employs a method for high-quality decoding of "quincunx" (checkerboard) compressed stereoscopic formats. The unique decoding method can be integrated into various products, namely chips, DVDs and Blu-ray players. A patent application has been filed that protects the checkerboard decoding technique in multiple markets and applications.

Mexico's Televisa used the Sensio/IDC solution in 2009 for the historic first public broadcast of a live soccer game. The event was broadcast live from Mexico City's Aztec Stadium to theaters in the country's three largest cities, Mexico City, Guadalajara and Monterrey.