Wohler to show new additions to DVM MPEG video monitors

Following the recent release of the DVM-2443 MPEG/ASI/IP monitor with four 4.3in screens, Wohler will also be showcasing three new additions to the DVM family of video monitors at IBC2012.

This includes the new DVM-5210, a 5-RU system with two 10in screens; the DVM-4290, a 4-RU system with two 9in screens; and the DVM-3270, a 3-RU system with two 7in screens. All of the DVM MPEG monitors provide convenient at-a-glance monitoring of program content from 3G/HD/SD-SDI inputs and MPEG-2/4 ASI and Ethernet IP streams.



The DVM broadcast-quality video monitors decode and display MPEG-2 and MPEG-4 signals via BNC or Ethernet inputs while giving users the ability to browse the PAT, PMT, and PID tables for each selected stream. In addition to MPEG ASI and dual-input 3G/HD/SD-SDI with loop-through, the DVM monitors also accommodate HDMI video and audio with level meters, GPI, and tally. Each monitor is capable of displaying in-picture audio level metering, video waveform, and vectorscope with classic CRT-style image calibration controls.