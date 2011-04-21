Wohler Rebrands PANORAMAdtv, Rockridge Product Lines



Wohler Technologies is consolidating its PANORAMAdtv and Rockridge video monitoring product lines under the Wohler brand. Effective immediately, all products in the two categories will be offered as Wohler-branded products, and will carry the same model numbers as before.



“Wohler has been committed to producing high-quality, reliable, and affordable video monitors since 1998 under the brand name PANORAMAdtv, and our Rockridge line of next-generation video monitoring systems has been very well received since its introduction at the 2010 NAB Show,” said Don Bird, Wohler’s chief marketing officer. “While these products have been very successful for Wohler, we believe that our business and our customers will best be served by rolling them into the Wohler brand as the perfect complement to our well-received audio and captioning product families.”



Wohler’s line of broadcast-quality video monitors provides robust single or multichannel analysis in the most sophisticated broadcast production environments, including support for 3G/HD/SD-SDI. Wohler plans to continue expanding its range of video monitoring solutions and will continue to introduce new features and capabilities.



