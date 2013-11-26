Wohler Names Stanton Head of Sales for Monitoring Products in Asia-Pacific

SAN FRANCISCO —Wohler Technologies has appointed Andy Stanton as head of sales for the company’s monitoring product line in the Asia-Pacific region. Based in Thailand, he will handle direct sales activities while expanding the Wohler dealer and integrator network across Asia-Pacific markets.



Stanton began his career as an engineer at the Australia Broadcasting Corp. in 1975 and since has worked in broadcast, postproduction and new media enterprises.



Much of his business experience has focused on bringing new solutions and technologies into the Asian marketplace. In sales and management roles with companies including OmniBus systems, Odetics Broadcast, Discreet Logic and Abekas, Incorporated, as well as his own consulting firm, ITS, he has focused on building business opportunities for technologies in Asian markets; on establishing and training the distributor/channel network in these regions; and educating the customer base as to the value of media technologies to their business models.



Stanton has experience working in India, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Laos, Cambodia, Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Brunei, the Philippines, Hong Kong, Macao, Taiwan, Australia, China, Korea and Japan.