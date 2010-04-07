Wohler CD-1 adaptor adds caption decoding to low-cost monitors

Wohler Technologies will feature its new CD-1 caption and subtitle video monitor adaptor at the 2010 NAB Show.

The CD-1 decodes and renders captions or subtitles for any digital video monitor to display as well as de-embeds audio, allowing the operator to confirm the presence and accuracy of critical video, audio and captioning data.

The CD-1 automatically detects and decodes WST, OP-47 and EIA-608/EIA-708 subtitles, covering prevalent captioning standards used worldwide. Suitable for any point in the broadcast or production chain, this small, externally powered unit translates a 3G/HD/SD-SDI multirate input containing captioning signaling into a burned-in 3G/HD/SD-SDI or DVI signal with open captions added to the picture.

Output options include two open-caption 3G/HD/SD-SDI outputs, a DVI open-caption output and an RS-232 output of captioning content.

See Wohler at NAB Show Booth N3023.