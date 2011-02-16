Wohler Adds U.S. Regional Sales Managers



San Francisco, CA (February 16, 2011)--Wohler Technologies has made two additions to its U.S. sales organization: Larry Enroth as Western regional sales manager and Keith Andoos as Eastern regional sales manager.



Each will be responsible for driving sales growth and strengthening reseller relationships in his respective region, as Wohler continues to expand its presence in the North American market for audio/video/data monitoring and captioning solutions. Enroth and Andoos will report directly to Kim Templeman-Holmes, Wohler's executive vice president of worldwide sales.



Enroth brings more than 20 years of experience in broadcast and professional audio/video sales and sales management to his new role at Wohler. He has worked in such areas as digital video infrastructure, storage, camera systems, matrix routing switchers, router control systems and video servers. Enroth joins Wohler from 360 Systems, where he served as Western region sales manager.





Larry Enroth

Keith Andoos

During the course of his 28-year career, Andoos has served in sales and sales management roles for broadcast technology companies including PESA Switching, Media Links, Terayon, Omneon Video Networks, Leitch Technology and Harris Corporation. Just prior to joining Wohler, he was a professional salesman-at-large for SPK Sales and, prior to that, he was a sales manager for Telemetrics.



"We're fortunate to have experienced professionals of the caliber of Larry and Keith join our sales operation," said Kim Templeman-Holmes, EVP of worldwide sales at Wohler. "Their backgrounds and deep experience in technical sales and business development, coupled with a solid track record in guiding engineering roadmaps for products designed for the U.S. market, will be crucial as we continue to expand our sales and product development efforts."



-- Pro Sound News



