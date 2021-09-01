WNET Group's Cyberchase: Mobile Adventures in STEM Gets $2.9M Grant

NEW YORK—The National Science Foundation (NSF) has awarded The WNET Group a $2.9 million grant to expand the Cyberchase: Mobile Adventures in STEM.

The WNET pilot project reaches families through their mobile phones and works to engage Latinx and low-income families in math and environmental learning.

The NSF grant will enable The WNET Group and Education Development Center (EDC) to expand the program and advance STEM learning in 6-8-year-olds by helping parents, particularly Latinx and low-income families, engage with their children in fun environmental science and math activities.

Over the next three years, The WNET Group's Kids' Media & Education team will significantly expand the reach and impact of Cyberchase: Mobile Adventures in STEM by producing new Cyberchase videos focused on using math to learn about the environment and implementing a bilingual family learning program in 15 communities nationwide.

Weekly texts will serve up activities and strategies that encourage STEM learning at home and are designed to be culturally responsive and inclusive. EDC will conduct research into the use and impact of the program among diverse low-income Latinx families and assess their needs and interests regarding informal learning and media.

"By deploying innovative outreach strategies through its mobile texting program, Cyberchase: Mobile Adventures in STEM has great potential for engaging families and children in STEM content and activities," said Dr. Lori Takeuchi, program officer at the National Science Foundation. "The earlier you can inspire children's interests in STEM, the greater the chances they will pursue STEM pathways. This project opens up new possibilities for igniting these early interests and broadening future participation in STEM learning and careers."

Cyberchase, which is America's longest running math series, has engaged millions of children ages 6-8 in the fun and challenge of math for nearly 20 years.