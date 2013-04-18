WLBT Goes Live with Precis 4

NEWPORT BEACH, CALIF. —Jackson, Miss.-based Raycom Media member station and NBC affiliate WLBT has deployed Bitcentral’s Precis 4 news production and playout solution.



Precis 4.0 incorporates four channels of playout and MOS workflow integration and efficiency to newsrooms. Precis 4.0 integrates with best-of-breed solutions to meet simultaneous production needs for broadcast, online and mobile with the scalability to meet a number of delivery platforms.



Precis customers can select from technology brands, including Adobe’s Premiere Pro for full craft editing or Bitcentral’s browser editor Create. AP’s ENPS and Avid’s iNews are tightly integrated, enabling choice among popular newsroom computer systems.



