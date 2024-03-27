WJLA Studio A Revamp Features Brightline Lighting

WASHINGTON D.C.—WJLA, Sinclair Broadcast Group’s flagship TV station in the nation’s capital, has revamped its Studio A news studio with lighting solutions from Brightline.

The project is the latest in a line of more than 100 such renovations at various Sinclair stations around the country involving the broadcaster and the company, Brightline said.

“Everything we learn from previous stations carries into the next,” said Sam Cercone, managing partner at Brightline. “It’s a very fluid way of working, with each station redesign further fine-tuning [the] approach. I’ve learned and enjoyed so much working with my colleagues at Sinclair. The latest evidence is our work at WJLA, of which we’re extremely proud.”

The WJLA studio redesign was sweeping. The station deployed a full Brightline fixture package. The news set is the new home for “7News,” “Good Morning Washington” and “Fed Government Today.”

In addition to the new Brightline lighting system, LED monitors weave in and around key areas of the set. The news desk has a digital screen displaying the 7News logo, while two pillars on each side of the desk serve as video walls with a curved panel behind the anchors. The setup also relies on XYZ axis pedestals and robotic cameras, Brightline said.

Sinclair handled everything from concept through installation, including the scenic design, resulting in a control and efficient consistency that contributed to the project’s success, Brightline said.

More information is available on the company’s website .

