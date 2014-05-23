Wireless Industry Safety Task Force Unveils Tie-off PSAs

ORLANDO, FLA.—The Wireless Industry Safety Task Force has unveiled the first in a series of public service announcements as part of the 100 percent Tie-Off 24/7 Awareness Campaign. The PSA, entitled “Heart of a Tower Climber,” was released during the Task Force meeting that was held at the 2014 PCIA Wireless Infrastructure Show in Orlando.



“The Wireless Industry Safety Task Force is excited to officially unveil the first Public Service Announcement in order to drive home the message that 100 percent tie-off is the law and needs to be adhered to at all times,” said Task Force member Sherm Lucius from SAI Communications.



In order to educate industry stakeholders, the 100 percent Tie-Off 24/7 Awareness Campaign will involve a comprehensive grassroots approach that includes public service announcements, paid advertising, earned media efforts, a social media component and collaborating with State Wireless Associations in order to expand the campaign’s reach.



The Wireless Industry Safety Task Force consists of top safety and operations executives representing wireless carriers, tower owners, OEM’s, turnkey/construction management firms and National Association of Tower Erectors. The Task Force has been established in order to collaborate on best practice solutions to achieve sustainable safety improvements in the industry.



Participating companies and organizations affirming their commitment to the 100 percent Tie-Off 24/7 Awareness Campaign include:



Alcatel-Lucent, American Tower, AT&T, Bechtel, Black & Veatch, Crown Castle, Ericsson, General Dynamics, Goodman Networks, Jacobs, MasTec Network Solutions, Motorola Solutions, National Association of Tower Erectors, Nexius, Nokia Solutions and Networks, SAI Communications, Samsung, SBA Communications Inc., Sprint, T-Mobile, U.S. Cellular, Velocitel, Verizon Wireless and WesTower Communications.



