Wilbur Brann Joins Jampro Antennas



SACREMENTO, CALIF.: Wilbur Brann, a seasoned professional and pioneer in the DTV arena, has joined the Jampro Antennnas sales staff as an account executive responsible for supporting the Eastern U.S. market. Alex Perchevitch, Jampro’s president, made the announcement today from company headquarters in Sacramento. Jampro, a supplier of antennas, combiners & filters and RF components for every application in the broadcast industry, is the oldest antenna manufacturer in the United States.



"Wilbur’s experience with DTV coupled with his 50+ years in the broadcasting industry provide him with a background ideally suited to this position,” said Perchevitch. "We are delighted to welcome him to the team as we continue to strengthen our domestic presence.” Brann’s resume includes an instrumental role in putting WRAL-HD, Raleigh, N.C.-- the nation’s first DTV station--on the air. He’ll be based in North Carolina.



