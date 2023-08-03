WideOrbit Unveils New Features in WO Network 2023

SAN FRANCISCO—WideOrbit, the most widely used provider of broadcast and network TV and radio inventory and revenue workflow management software in the U.S., has released a new version of WO Network, the company’s flagship network ad sales and commercial operations platform.

WO Network 2023 introduces a number of new capabilities and benefits that are designed to help broadcast and cable networks generate more revenue, reduce costs, and improve efficiency, the company said.

Those capabilities include enhanced Direct Response automation, improved precision when calculating CPMs and accounting for delivered impressions, improvements to the Electronic Material Instructions module, and more.

“WO Network 2023 simplifies network ad sales and commercial operations with new features and enhancements that deliver revenue growth, cost savings, and improved efficiency to our cable and broadcast network customers,” says Susie Hedrick, WideOrbit president and managing director, Traffic Systems. “We are excited to introduce these latest improvements to WO Network, furthering our commitment to continuous innovation and investment in our core products.”

Highlights of WO Network 2023 benefits and improvements, according to WideOrbit, include:

Precision: Properties can now define raw impression values from 1(000) thousand to the unit level 1(001) which allows users more accuracy when calculating CPMs and accounting for delivered impressions

Direct Response (DR) Automation (Revisions): Import DR deal changes into existing WO Network Deals, improving the efficiency of importing DR Deals from an external partner

Constraint Instruction Bundle Audit: Adds a new tab within Constraint Instruction Bundles to track changes to bundles

Deal Reweight Analysis Report: Extends daypart functionality to support user-defined Client Dayparts instead of Selling Name dayparts

Deal Search/Master Deals: Allows users to create Master Deals from an existing group of deals from Deal Search

Electronic Material Instructions improvements:

The ability to check for pending Electronic Material Instructions records at Log Finalization

Users can modify dates, times, day(s) of week, and spot type in instructions prior to import

Warnings to users regarding materials that may have exclusions or rejected statuses upon import

Other enhancements include: improvements to Advanced Log Rules that allow Placer to move units that are in violation of user-defined Log Rules; Spot Distribution enhancements allowing users to easily redistribute units to a different day of week (displace only) using the Spot Distribution tab; a new Ad-ID filter added to Material Instructions to help users easily identify correct Ad-IDs.

WO Network 2023 is now available for general release.