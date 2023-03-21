WideOrbit Appoints Toni Coonce as Chief Revenue Officer
in addition to serving as CRO, Coonce will continue in her role as executive vice president of sales
SAN FRANCISCO—WideOrbit has announced that Toni Coonce has been appointed chief revenue officer at the company, which is a leading provider of broadcast TV and radio inventory and revenue workflow management solutions.
In addition to serving as CRO, Toni will continue in her role as executive vice president of sales, managing all revenue and coordinating between clients and managing directors across all verticals.
Toni joined WideOrbit in 2006 as a TV account executive, rising through the ranks to become director of TV sales in 2016, vice president of TV sales in 2018, and most recently, executive vice president of sales in 2021. Prior to WideOrbit, Toni held a variety of positions with Marketron. Toni has proven herself as an exceptional sales executive, working with many of WideOrbit’s largest clients.
“Toni’s strong leadership skills, hard work and dedication make a huge, positive impact on WideOrbit," said Eric Mathewson, WideOrbit founder and CEO. “Those attributes, combined with her consistent ability to forge strong relationships with clients, make her promotion to Chief Revenue officer both well-earned and well deserved.”
In addition to her responsibilities at WideOrbit, Toni serves on the board of the International Radio and Television Society Foundation (IRTS), which is dedicated to building future leaders and increasing diversity in the media industry. Toni also supports and participates with TVB’s NEXT Women program. Underwritten by WideOrbit, the program helps identify, prepare and advocate for women in the local broadcast television industry as they aspire to leadership roles.
“I’m excited for the opportunity to collaborate across teams and verticals within WideOrbit,” said Coonce. “My focus will remain on sales, on growing revenue, and most importantly, on nurturing the client relationships that are at the heart of everything we do.”
