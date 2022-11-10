White Paper Examines Role Of Multi-CDN In Successful Sports Streaming

BARCELONA—A new white paper from NPAW, a worldwide provider of end-to-end video intelligence solutions, identifies using multiple content delivery networks as the key to unlocking the experience viewers demand when streaming live sports.

The paper, “Multi-CDN: The Key To Superior Live Sports Streaming,” examines how providers can leverage a smart Multi-CDN strategy to overcome possible latency and video quality issues that might otherwise turn viewers off to streaming, especially when they have alternatives like cable TV where they can find the game coverage they desire.

The 14-page white paper examines:

Live sports as an engagement powerhouse

Best-in-class streaming experiences: a must for live sports

What is Multi-CDN?

The benefits of adopting a Multi-CDN strategy for live sports streaming

How to implement a smart Multi-CDN strategy

Multi-CDN switching methods