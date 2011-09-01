White House CTO to Address CEA Industry Forum



ARLINGTON, VA. - Aneesh Chopra, assistant to the President and associate director for technology within the White House Office of Science and Technology, will be delivering the luncheon keynote presentation at the upcoming 2011 Consumer Electronics Association Industry Forum to be held in San Diego Oct. 23-26. His address is scheduled at noon on Oct. 25.



“We are delighted to have Aneesh keynote our Industry Forum event, allowing our attendees to hear from the Obama Administration’s top technology and innovation evangelist,” said Gary Shapiro, the CEA’s president and CEO. “We look forward to Aneesh sharing his vision for the government’s open data initiative and for how the administration is leveraging technology to keep our country innovative and competitive.”



Chopra is involved in promoting the President’s technology agenda by the promotion of new ideas and by encouraging government-wide cooperation in helping the country to meet its goals in this area. He previously served as Secretary of Technology for the Commonwealth of Virginia.



The CEA Industry Forum was established to connect and educate consumer technology professionals, media and analysts on emerging technologies, legislation, industry standards, and industry trends that affect the consumer electronics industry.



