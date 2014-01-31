Wheatstone Adds Save Diffusion, France, to Rep Network

NEW BERN, N.C.—Wheatstone announced that it has added Save Diffusion to its worldwide network of representatives. SAVE Diffusion is a broadcast systems integrator and equipment supplier located in Saint-Etienne, France, and servicing major broadcasters of the region, including Radio France, Lagardère Group, NRJ Group, RCF network, and TDF.



Wheatstone makes the WheatNet-IP Intelligent Network audio-over-IP routing system and Audioarts and Wheatstone mixing desks for radio and television broadcast, as well as TDM-based routing systems for broadcast studios. Wheatstone also makes Vorsis audio processing for on-air, streaming and voice, including the 31-band FM audio processor capable of increasing on-air loudness while maintaining audio quality.



WheatNet-IP Intelligent Network includes audio routing, mixing, processing, silence detection, logic control, and third-party equipment integration, from the program playout system to the transmitter link. It is a Gigabit IP audio system for broadcast that distributes intelligence across all access points in one unified, robust network. As part of the WheatNet-IP network, Wheatstone offers a range of mixing desks and consoles, including models under the Audioarts brand as well as its new Dimension Two TV audio console configurable for TDM and WheatNet-IP networking.