WeVideo launches cloud-based video editing for commercial use

WeVideo, a cloud-based video-editing platform, has launched a video editor for business and professional users. It enables bloggers, online journalists, video professionals, marketers and other business content creators to cost-effectively produce and deliver high-quality content.

The new WeVideo Ultra, WeVideo Commercial and WeVideo Enterprise packages provide easy-to-use editing tools online. The service eliminates the need for hardware and software, and makes collaborative creation of HD, commercial-quality videos accessible to companies and professionals, both large and small. Videos can be easily published to a corporate website, Facebook, or popular video sharing sites such as YouTube and Vimeo.

The company said WeVideo includes easy-to-use, yet robust browser-based video editing/story telling capabilities, complete with royalty-free audio, transitions, graphics and text options. It includes advanced, professional effects, including grey scale and blur, and real-time rendering. It works with Macintosh, Linux or PC operating systems.

The software includes support for a wide range of digital formats, such as 1080p and 720p HD, regardless of the video capture device. Input devices can range from mobile phones to professional camcorders. There is also a collaborative/social-editing environment, enabling others to participate in the aggregation of content and story creation.

The packages take differing user needs into account for storage, export quality and individual vs. team use. Commercial licensing is available for those who want to monetize the videos they create.

The WeVideo Ultra package starts at $39.99/month and includes 50GB of storage, 720p HD resolution (1080p optional) and priority processing. The WeVideo Commercial package offers all the benefits of the WeVideo Ultra plus 24-hour e-mail support and commercial licensing services. It starts at $79.99/month.

The WeVideo Enterprise package enables “team use” (including internal team members, partners and customers), shared storage and other features pertinent to the Enterprise environment. Pricing is available to customers upon request.

WeVideo also offers the WeVideo Free and WeVideo Plus packages, designed for personal use, while delivering all of the features of the WeVideo Platform. As a part of WeVideo’s launch, the company is offering a special limited time offer. Users have the opportunity to sign up for premium packages at a reduced rate for either personal and/or business use.

The offer is valid until Dec. 31, 2011, and applies to the first year of use. The WeVideo Plus package is now available for $4.99/month or an annual subscription of $49.99.