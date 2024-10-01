WETA Taps BeckTV for PBS News Hour’s New ST 2110 Facility

AUSTIN, Texas—Systems integrator BeckTV has completed technical design, facility planning, and integration for the "PBS News Hour" studios and production facility at WETA, the flagship public media station for Washington DC. The goal of the project, the company said, was “to create a modern, flexible, and scalable production facility” that could support the needs of "PBS News Hour," "Washington Week with The Atlantic," and other shows. The new control rooms and studio launched on June 10.

"PBS News Hour," public television's marquee news program, is a national nightly news show that has been broadcasting for nearly 50 years. The show moved from its old studios in an aging production building to a newly expanded part of the WETA headquarters and technical facilities a few blocks away.

"WETA started working with BeckTV six years ago to build a budget plan and a high-level review of technology options," said Vince Forcier, Senior Director of Engineering at WETA. "Their proposal stood out because, in every element of their response, we could tell they were listening and understood what we were trying to achieve. They continued to work with us through the design and construction process, ensuring that the facility met our technical and operational needs. From equipment evaluation and selection to facility design and final launch, working with BeckTV has been a great experience. This is our first full facility refresh in 17 years, and BeckTV was instrumental in making it such a success."

WETA hired BeckTV to build two control rooms, two audio control rooms, a comms position, a transmission room, a shading and robo room, four tape playback rooms, and 15 edit rooms, among other spaces—all on a SMPTE ST 2110 backbone to enable IP networking. BeckTV planned for all technical aspects of the space, including technical furniture, power, cooling, circuitry, cabling, wiring and RF for all the studio sets, and more.

The two control rooms are identically loaded with redundant resources for resiliency. WETA operations typically uses one control room to run the weekly show out of Studio A, the main studio for "PBS News Hour." The second control room is typically used to produce another nationally televised show, "Washington Week," as well as the weekend "PBS News Hour" and other miscellaneous productions. BeckTV designed the control rooms to be redundant and interchangeable for any production at any moment. In the event of equipment failure, all or parts of the operations can move to the other room immediately and leverage its resources to continue seamlessly, even in the middle of a live show. BeckTV also made sure that the fiber infrastructure was designed for a redundant SMPTE ST 2022-7 blue/red network switch if WETA decides to implement it.

At the core of the facility is Grass Valley's GV Orbit orchestration system. Grass Valley also provided multiple cameras, two production switchers, multiviewers, gateways, and an audio router. Other major components include Lawo audio mixers, RTS intercoms, G&D KVM systems, EVS tape playback systems, Jetwave Wireless RF distribution equipment, Cisco network switches for management and Nexus 9504 media fabric, Vinten robotic camera shading, and Providius network monitoring.

Because everything is network-connected and interoperable, all audio, video, and metadata are available on the network switches, ready to be sent to tens of thousands of multicast addresses in an endless combination of video workflows. Working with such a robust system requires a good strategy so that things don't become disorganized and overwhelming, especially for broadcast engineers who aren't familiar with SMPTE ST 2110 networks, BeckTV said, adding that it planned every flow before it got to the configuration stage and then trained the WETA production staff so they could support the system after BeckTV's involvement ended.

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"An ST 2110 system is scalable in ways that an SDI system would not be. As the productions change and grow, WETA technicians have the flexibility to take audio and video from any source and send it anywhere very easily. This beautiful and robust technical facility will serve the popular 'PBS News Hour' show well for many years to come," said Brendan Cline, Managing Partner and Vice President of Engineering at BeckTV. "Special credit goes to BeckTV VP and senior engineer Paul Kast, who was the on-site project engineer throughout the whole build."