Wendy Tang Joins Telos Alliance

LANCASTER, PA.– Linear Acoustic has added Wendy Tang as director of television marketing and licensing.



Tang brings fifteen years of experience with Dolby Laboratories as a marketing specialist, marketing communications manager and trade show manager She also managed intellectual property and licensing applications for the company.



At Linear Acoustic, Tang will be responsible for branding, advertising and trade show initiatives. She will also supervise the licensing of the company’s technologies to select partners for use in their products.



“Beyond her years of experience in trade show coordination, she also has an inherent understanding of the licensing process, an area becoming increasingly important to us as more companies reach out to incorporate Linear Acoustic technologies into their own products," said Tim Carroll, Linear Acoustic founder and president.