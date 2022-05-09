Weigel Broadcasting Adds 19 Pixel Power StreamMasters

CAMBRIDGE, U.K.—Chicago-based Weigel Broadcasting Company will deploy 19 Pixel Power StreamMaster software-defined graphics, playout and channel branding systems to replace its existing Pixel Power Clarity and LogoVision systems.

A Rohde & Schwarz company, Pixel Power offers StreamMaster BRAND as a virtualizable, software-defined unit for playout branding along with a single CREATE device, a virtualizable software application for creating graphics templates, the company said.

“We needed updated graphics capabilities that allowed us to tie into our asset management system to create dynamic and fully automated graphic overlays for our national networks. After testing against two other Tier 1 graphics vendors, StreamMaster was the only platform that gave us a complete workflow, including master control for channel branding, within one platform,” said Weigel vice president of technology Kyle Walker.

“We know firsthand just how robust and reliable Pixel Power’s technology is, and with these StreamMaster BRAND devices we now have the capability to take our branding to a new level of sophistication," he continue. "Being a software-defined solution also gives us future-proof flexibility to add new features as they come along or move to the cloud.”

StreamMaster BRAND is easy to deploy in single or multi-channel broadcast playout environments. Built to support a wide range of automated graphics playout and channel branding needs, StreamMaster BRAND enables live lower-thirds, bugs, promos and other branding, the company said.

Requiring no operator intervention, StreamMaster BRAND can be triggered by station automation, relying on a set of defined rules to determine what content is inserted. The new StreamMasters will integrate seamlessly with Weigel’s proprietary automation system, which was modified to control them, the company said. .