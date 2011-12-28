Webcaster streams European Commission Conference with Haivision KulaByte encoders
FreeCaster.tv broadcast the European Development Days (EDD) conference live from the Copernicus Science Centre in Warsaw, Poland, in mid-December using Haivision KulaByte Internet encoders.
FreeCaster simultaneously streamed three different conference rooms in four languages and at three bit rates for delivery to Flash-enabled computers and mobile devices. A total of 36 simultaneous streams were generated using Haivision KulaByte Internet encoders.
Based in Belgium, FreeCaster.tv focuses on producing live Internet streaming events. The company has been a Web streaming solution provider since 2004. A winner of an Apple Design Award for Best QuickTime Content for Entertainment, FreeCaster streams sports events, fashion shows, conferences and music concerts.
