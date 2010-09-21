Weather Central debuts 24/7:LIVE HD at IBC2010

Weather Central introduced 24/7:LIVE HD, a complete system for building and delivering fully automated presentation channels for delivery via cable, satellite, terrestrial broadcast, IPTV or mobile services, at IBC 2010 in Amsterdam.

The new 24/7:LIVE is a fully customizable, SD or HD, turnkey system for creating automated weather and information presentation channels. It enables service providers to deliver high-quality, localized weather information around the clock, creating new opportunities to build sponsorship revenue and display print ads or commercials. Traffic webcams, weather, sports, news headlines and audio from a local radio station are all easily integrated for a dynamic on-air presentation.

It is a complete broadcast presentation system designed for rapid deployment and requires minimal integration to bring the system online.